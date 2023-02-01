Dr. Craig Torosian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Torosian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Craig Torosian, MD
Overview of Dr. Craig Torosian, MD
Dr. Craig Torosian, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Geneva, IL. They graduated from Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Elgin, Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital.
Dr. Torosian works at
Dr. Torosian's Office Locations
-
1
Fox Valley Orthopedics2525 Kaneville Rd, Geneva, IL 60134 Directions (630) 584-1400Monday8:30am - 8:00pmTuesday8:30am - 8:00pmWednesday8:30am - 8:00pmThursday8:30am - 8:00pmFriday8:30am - 8:00pmSaturday8:30am - 2:00pm
-
2
Fox Valley Orthopedics1975 Lin Lor Ln, Elgin, IL 60123 Directions (630) 584-1400Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
-
3
Fox Valley Orthopaedic Institute1975 Lin Lor Ln # Plaza, Elgin, IL 60123 Directions (847) 468-1400
-
4
Fox Valley Orthopaedic Institute2535 Soderquist Ct, Geneva, IL 60134 Directions (630) 584-1400Wednesday4:00pm - 8:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Elgin
- Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital
- Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Allegiance Health Plans
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- CorVel
- First Health
- Galaxy Health Network
- Golden Rule
- HealthLink
- HealthSmart
- HFN
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- National Preferred Provider Network
- PHCS
- Priority Health
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Torosian?
Dr T has the best bed side manners!!! From day one he made sure that I was involved in my treatment plan. Hands down best dr.
About Dr. Craig Torosian, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- English
- 1205816246
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Northwestern University Medical School
- Chicago Medical School
- University Of Illinois
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Torosian has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Torosian accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Torosian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Torosian works at
Dr. Torosian has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Limb Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Torosian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
84 patients have reviewed Dr. Torosian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Torosian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Torosian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Torosian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.