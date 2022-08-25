Dr. Craig Udall, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Udall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Craig Udall, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Craig Udall, DPM
Dr. Craig Udall, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Litchfield Park, AZ. They specialize in Podiatry, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from Western University of College of Podiatric Medicine|WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.
Dr. Udall works at
Dr. Udall's Office Locations
-
1
Foot Envy14044 W Camelback Rd Ste 220, Litchfield Park, AZ 85340 Directions (623) 248-4734Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
- Medicare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Udall?
I think Dr. Udall is amazing! About 5 years ago my primary care physician referred me to Dr. Udall because of a problem I was having. After many attempts to prevent surgery, Dr. Udall said I needed surgery on that foot. I later needed another surgery. My experience with Dr. Udall has been very pleasant and i have found him to be extremely caring, very knowledgeable in podiatry, very kind and every time he enters the examining room, he has a big smile from ear to ear. That immediately puts a patient, that is having foot pain, relax. I simply cannot say enough positive things about this fabulous young physician. I know his parents must be very proud of him! If he were my son, I would be busting buttons with pride. Jackie Jenkins
About Dr. Craig Udall, DPM
- Podiatry
- 10 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1396180477
Education & Certifications
- Pediatric and Adult Foot and Ankle Surgery
- Ohio State University Medical Center|OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY MEDICAL CENTER, COLUMBUS, OH
- Western University of College of Podiatric Medicine|WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Udall has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Udall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Udall works at
Dr. Udall speaks Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Udall. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Udall.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Udall, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Udall appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.