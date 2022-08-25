See All Podiatrists in Litchfield Park, AZ
Super Profile

Dr. Craig Udall, DPM

Podiatry
4.2 (13)
Map Pin Small Litchfield Park, AZ
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Craig Udall, DPM

Dr. Craig Udall, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Litchfield Park, AZ. They specialize in Podiatry, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from Western University of College of Podiatric Medicine|WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.

Dr. Udall works at Foot Envy in Litchfield Park, AZ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Udall's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Foot Envy
    14044 W Camelback Rd Ste 220, Litchfield Park, AZ 85340 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (623) 248-4734
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Plantar Fasciitis
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Plantar Fasciitis
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Dislocation Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Aug 25, 2022
    I think Dr. Udall is amazing! About 5 years ago my primary care physician referred me to Dr. Udall because of a problem I was having. After many attempts to prevent surgery, Dr. Udall said I needed surgery on that foot. I later needed another surgery. My experience with Dr. Udall has been very pleasant and i have found him to be extremely caring, very knowledgeable in podiatry, very kind and every time he enters the examining room, he has a big smile from ear to ear. That immediately puts a patient, that is having foot pain, relax. I simply cannot say enough positive things about this fabulous young physician. I know his parents must be very proud of him! If he were my son, I would be busting buttons with pride. Jackie Jenkins
    — Aug 25, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Craig Udall, DPM
    About Dr. Craig Udall, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 10 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1396180477
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Pediatric and Adult Foot and Ankle Surgery
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Ohio State University Medical Center|OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY MEDICAL CENTER, COLUMBUS, OH
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Western University of College of Podiatric Medicine|WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Craig Udall, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Udall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Udall has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Udall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Udall. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Udall.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Udall, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Udall appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

