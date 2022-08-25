Overview of Dr. Craig Udall, DPM

Dr. Craig Udall, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Litchfield Park, AZ. They specialize in Podiatry, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from Western University of College of Podiatric Medicine|WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.



Dr. Udall works at Foot Envy in Litchfield Park, AZ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

