Dr. Uthe has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Craig Uthe, MD
Overview
Dr. Craig Uthe, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Sioux Falls, SD. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS and is affiliated with Sanford Usd Medical Center.

Locations
Sanford 49th and Oxbow Family Medicine3401 W 49th St, Sioux Falls, SD 57106 Directions (605) 328-1850
Sanford Internal Medicine Clinic1321 W 22ND ST, Sioux Falls, SD 57105 Directions (605) 328-1990
Hospital Affiliations
- Sanford Usd Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
He cares!
About Dr. Craig Uthe, MD
- Family Medicine
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1174523674
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Uthe accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Uthe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Uthe. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Uthe.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Uthe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an appointment with Dr. Uthe can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.