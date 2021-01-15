See All Cardiologists in Jupiter, FL
Dr. Craig Vogel, DO

Cardiology
4.9 (41)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Craig Vogel, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Jupiter, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology and is affiliated with Jupiter Medical Center.

Dr. Vogel works at TFPSC Jupiter Cardio in Jupiter, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Chest Pain and Heart Palpitations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Jupiter Office
    4741 Military Trl Ste 100, Jupiter, FL 33458 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 627-3130

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jupiter Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Heart Disease
Chest Pain
Heart Palpitations
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Angina
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
First Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Septic Embolism Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • POMCO Group
    • Tricare
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 41 ratings
    Patient Ratings (41)
    5 Star
    (38)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 15, 2021
    I was scheduled for surgery on a Friday, and on the pre-op the Monday before my blood pressure was too high to be cleared, so I had to see a cardiologist. I got a referral for Dr. Vogel, and the office staff got me in the next day. Dr. Vogel went over my history and explained that I needed a stress test before I could be cleared. Even though it was only 3 days before my surgery was scheduled, he arranged a stress test on that Wednesday, even though they do not normally do stress tests that day. He also changed my medication to more effectively control my blood pressure. In addition to Dr. Vogel's professionalism and care was that of the nurses, technicians, and all the staff I dealt with. I can recommend Dr. Vogel and this entire practice to anyone needing a cardiologist.
    Hilary — Jan 15, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Craig Vogel, DO
    About Dr. Craig Vogel, DO

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1144298829
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Winthrop-University Hospital
    Residency
    • Winthrop-University Hospital
    Internship
    • Peninsula Hospital Center
    Medical Education
    • New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiovascular Disease
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Craig Vogel, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vogel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Vogel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Vogel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Vogel works at TFPSC Jupiter Cardio in Jupiter, FL. View the full address on Dr. Vogel’s profile.

    Dr. Vogel has seen patients for Heart Disease, Chest Pain and Heart Palpitations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vogel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    41 patients have reviewed Dr. Vogel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vogel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vogel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vogel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

