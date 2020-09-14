See All Ophthalmologists in Albuquerque, NM
Dr. Craig Vroman, MD

Ophthalmology
4.2 (16)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Craig Vroman, MD

Dr. Craig Vroman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Lovelace Medical Center.

Dr. Vroman works at Eye Associates of New Mexico in Albuquerque, NM. They frequently treat conditions like Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis), Eyelid Disorders and Eyelid Spasm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Vroman's Office Locations

    Albuquerque - Northside
    5757 Harper Dr NE, Albuquerque, NM 87109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (505) 888-5757
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 11:00am

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lovelace Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Eyelid Disorders
Eyelid Spasm
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of New Mexico
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Davis Vision
    • Humana
    • March Vision Care
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Presbyterian Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Vision Service Plan (VSP)

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Sep 14, 2020
    Surgery went really well. The staff were most pleasant and informative. Dr. Vroman was very kind and knowledgeable, he explained every thing he did. It was the smoothest surgery ever. Also, I loved the music they were playing.
    About Dr. Craig Vroman, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Temple University School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Craig Vroman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vroman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Vroman has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Vroman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Vroman works at Eye Associates of New Mexico in Albuquerque, NM. View the full address on Dr. Vroman’s profile.

    Dr. Vroman has seen patients for Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis), Eyelid Disorders and Eyelid Spasm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vroman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Vroman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vroman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vroman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vroman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

