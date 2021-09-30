Overview of Dr. Craig Watkins, MD

Dr. Craig Watkins, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from HOWARD UNIV COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Medstar Union Memorial Hospital and University Of Maryland Medical Center.



Dr. Watkins works at FALLSTAFF MEDICAL CTR in Baltimore, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.