Dr. Craig Weil, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
4.3 (80)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Craig Weil, MD

Dr. Craig Weil, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Marietta, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham.

Dr. Weil works at Wellstar Orthopaedic Sports Medicine in Marietta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Weil's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Center Orthopedics/Sports Medc
    1211 Johnson Ferry Rd, Marietta, GA 30068 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 565-0011

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands

Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Wrist Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hand Pain Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Pain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 80 ratings
    Patient Ratings (80)
    5 Star
    (65)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Oct 20, 2020
    Dr. Weil is fantastic. My family has been going to him for years and he has always been able to solve our medical problems whether hands, elbows or shoulders!
    Ted Turkington — Oct 20, 2020
    About Dr. Craig Weil, MD

    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    • 44 years of experience
    • English, French
    • 1649228180
    Education & Certifications

    • Grady Mem Hospital
    • University of Alabama at Birmingham
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Craig Weil, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weil is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Weil has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Weil has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Weil works at Wellstar Orthopaedic Sports Medicine in Marietta, GA. View the full address on Dr. Weil’s profile.

    Dr. Weil has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weil on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    80 patients have reviewed Dr. Weil. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weil.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weil, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weil appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

