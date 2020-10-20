Dr. Craig Weil, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weil is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Craig Weil, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Craig Weil, MD
Dr. Craig Weil, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Marietta, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham.
Dr. Weil works at
Dr. Weil's Office Locations
Center Orthopedics/Sports Medc1211 Johnson Ferry Rd, Marietta, GA 30068 Directions (770) 565-0011
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Guardian
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
- Worker's Compensation
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Weil is fantastic. My family has been going to him for years and he has always been able to solve our medical problems whether hands, elbows or shoulders!
About Dr. Craig Weil, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 44 years of experience
- English, French
- 1649228180
Education & Certifications
- Grady Mem Hospital
- University of Alabama at Birmingham
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Weil has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Weil accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weil has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Weil works at
Dr. Weil has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weil on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Weil speaks French.
80 patients have reviewed Dr. Weil. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weil.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weil, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weil appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.