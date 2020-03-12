Dr. Craig Wexler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wexler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Craig Wexler, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Craig Wexler, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Medford, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Long Island Community Hospital, South Shore University Hospital and Stony Brook University Hospital.
Diabetes and Endocrinology of Suffolk1723 N Ocean Ave Ste A, Medford, NY 11763 Directions (631) 758-5858
- Long Island Community Hospital
- South Shore University Hospital
- Stony Brook University Hospital
Very good , takes his time, caring, smart. Office can be a problem sometimes but I like him so I’m staying,
- Li Jewish Hillside Med Center
- Li Jewish Hillside Med Center
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
