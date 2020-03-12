Overview

Dr. Craig Wexler, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Medford, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Long Island Community Hospital, South Shore University Hospital and Stony Brook University Hospital.



Dr. Wexler works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Diabetes & Endocrinology at Medford in Medford, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Diabetes Type 2 and Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.