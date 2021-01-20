Overview

Dr. Craig Wierum, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West.



Dr. Wierum works at Heritage Medical Associates in Nashville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Hypothyroidism, Vitamin D Deficiency and Thyroid Goiter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.