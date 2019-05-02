Dr. Craig A Wilhelms, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wilhelms is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Craig A Wilhelms, DPM
Overview of Dr. Craig A Wilhelms, DPM
Dr. Craig A Wilhelms, DPM is an Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Roanoke, VA. They specialize in Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Wilhelms' Office Locations
Carilion Clinic Orthopaedic Surgery - Riverside3 Riverside Cir, Roanoke, VA 24016 Directions (540) 510-6200Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Carilion Clinic Orthopaedics - Oak Grove1818 Electric Rd, Roanoke, VA 24018 Directions (540) 510-6200
Carilion Clinic Orthopaedic Surgery - Roanoke2331 Franklin Rd SW, Roanoke, VA 24014 Directions (540) 510-6200Thursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Carilion Clinic Orthopaedic Surgery - Salem1935 W Main St, Salem, VA 24153 Directions (540) 510-6200Monday8:30am - 7:00pmTuesday8:30am - 7:00pmWednesday8:30am - 7:00pmThursday8:30am - 7:00pmFriday8:30am - 7:00pmSaturday9:00am - 2:00pmSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care of Virginia
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Wilhelms is wonderful! My 13 year old daughter had painful ingrown toenails that continued to get infected. Dr. Wilhelms was able to cauterize the areas for a permanent fix. He is extremely caring, and he made my daughter at ease during the procedure.
About Dr. Craig A Wilhelms, DPM
- Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Kaiser Permanente Medical Center
- California College of Podiatric Medicine
- State University of New York at Buffalo
