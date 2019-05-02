See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Roanoke, VA
Dr. Craig A Wilhelms, DPM

Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery
4.4 (8)
Map Pin Small Roanoke, VA
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Craig A Wilhelms, DPM

Dr. Craig A Wilhelms, DPM is an Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Roanoke, VA. They specialize in Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Wilhelms works at Carilion Clinic Orthopaedic Surgery - Riverside in Roanoke, VA with other offices in Salem, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis and Foot Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Wilhelms' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Carilion Clinic Orthopaedic Surgery - Riverside
    3 Riverside Cir, Roanoke, VA 24016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (540) 510-6200
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Carilion Clinic Orthopaedics - Oak Grove
    1818 Electric Rd, Roanoke, VA 24018 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (540) 510-6200
  3. 3
    Carilion Clinic Orthopaedic Surgery - Roanoke
    2331 Franklin Rd SW, Roanoke, VA 24014 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (540) 510-6200
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  4. 4
    Carilion Clinic Orthopaedic Surgery - Salem
    1935 W Main St, Salem, VA 24153 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (540) 510-6200
    Monday
    8:30am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 7:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 2:00pm
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Plantar Fasciitis
Foot Fracture
Stress Fracture of Foot
Plantar Fasciitis
Foot Fracture
Stress Fracture of Foot

Plantar Fasciitis
Foot Fracture
Stress Fracture of Foot
Ankle Fracture
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Bunion
Hammer Toe
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Achilles Tendinitis
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed
Heel Pain
Heel Spur
Ingrown Toenail
Morton's Neuroma
Tendonitis
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care of Virginia
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    May 02, 2019
    Dr. Wilhelms is wonderful! My 13 year old daughter had painful ingrown toenails that continued to get infected. Dr. Wilhelms was able to cauterize the areas for a permanent fix. He is extremely caring, and he made my daughter at ease during the procedure.
    About Dr. Craig A Wilhelms, DPM

    • Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery
    • 40 years of experience
    • English
    • 1144201740
    Education & Certifications

    • Kaiser Permanente Medical Center
    • California College of Podiatric Medicine
    • State University of New York at Buffalo
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Craig A Wilhelms, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wilhelms is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wilhelms has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wilhelms has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wilhelms has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis and Foot Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wilhelms on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Wilhelms. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wilhelms.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wilhelms, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wilhelms appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

