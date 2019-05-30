Dr. Craig Wilkenfeld, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wilkenfeld is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Craig Wilkenfeld, MD
Overview
Dr. Craig Wilkenfeld, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Englewood, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center.

Locations
-
1
Englewood Cardiology Consultants177 N Dean St, Englewood, NJ 07631 Directions (201) 569-4901
Hospital Affiliations
- Englewood Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Wilkenfeld is a caring and knowledgeable doctor. He cares about his patients!!! My family has been going to him for years!!! Highly recommend Dr. Wilkenfeld!!! Pietro
About Dr. Craig Wilkenfeld, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1194828905
Education & Certifications
- Mt Sinai Sch Of Med, Cardiovascular Diseases Mt Sinai Med Ctr, Internal Medicine
- New York University School of Medicine
- SUNY at Buffalo
- Internal Medicine

