Overview

Dr. Craig Williams, DDS is an Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics Practitioner in Decatur, GA. They specialize in Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Howard University|University of Michigan / Ann Arbor.



Dr. Williams works at Craig B. Williams, DDS in Decatur, GA with other offices in Alpharetta, GA, Atlanta, GA, Conyers, GA, Douglasville, GA, Fayetteville, GA, Marietta, GA, Duluth, GA, Stone Mountain, GA and Woodstock, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.