Dr. Craig Willis, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Craig Willis, MD
Dr. Craig Willis, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Mercy Health - Anderson Hospital, Mercy Health - Fairfield Hospital and Mercy Health-West Hospital.
Dr. Willis works at
Dr. Willis' Office Locations
Mercy health Orthopaedic and Spine Surgeons3301 Mercy Health Blvd Ste 450, Cincinnati, OH 45211 Directions (513) 981-6784
Fairfield Healthplex3050 Mack Rd Ste 200, Fairfield, OH 45014 Directions (513) 981-6784
Mercy Health - Mt. Airy Hospital3300 Mercy Health Blvd, Cincinnati, OH 45211 Directions (513) 215-5000
Anderson Hospital - Rehab Unit7500 State Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45255 Directions (513) 624-4500
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Health - Anderson Hospital
- Mercy Health - Fairfield Hospital
- Mercy Health-West Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Willis and his staff were terrific, he listened to all my concerns before and after surgery. I would recommend him highly. He actually added me to full schedule after seeing my X-rays because he felt in necessary to do surgery as as possible. I can't imagine a better experience during this trying time for me. No Im not a friend or relative.
About Dr. Craig Willis, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1346276136
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Willis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Willis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Willis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Willis works at
Dr. Willis has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Neuroplasty and Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Willis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Willis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Willis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Willis, there are benefits to both methods.