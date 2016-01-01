Dr. Craig Winkelmann, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Winkelmann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Craig Winkelmann, DDS
Overview
Dr. Craig Winkelmann, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Wake Forest, NC.
Dr. Winkelmann works at
Locations
-
1
Wake Forest Dental Arts1001 Stadium Dr Ste 120, Wake Forest, NC 27587 Directions (919) 867-4418
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Craig Winkelmann, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- 1336263292
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Winkelmann accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Winkelmann using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Winkelmann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Winkelmann has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Winkelmann.
