Dr. Craig Witz, MD
Overview
Dr. Craig Witz, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Houston, TX.
Locations
Houston Fertility Institute2500 Fondren Rd Ste 350, Houston, TX 77063 Directions (832) 307-2216
Cypress21216 Northwest Fwy Ste 580, Cypress, TX 77429 Directions (281) 805-3664
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball
- HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress
- Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Guardian
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I love everyone here at HFI Piney Point, it has been an awesome experience!
About Dr. Craig Witz, MD
- Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
- English
- 1710993621
Education & Certifications
- Univ Hosp|University Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Witz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Witz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Witz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
242 patients have reviewed Dr. Witz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Witz.
