Dr. Craig Yarbrough, MD

Family Medicine
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Craig Yarbrough, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center and Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.

Dr. Yarbrough works at Novant Health Maplewood Family Medicine in Winston Salem, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health Maplewood Family Medicine
    100 Robinhood Medical Plz, Winston Salem, NC 27106 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (336) 571-7570
    Monday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Musculoskeletal Function Test
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis
Wrist Sprain or Strain
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis
Wrist Sprain or Strain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Craig Yarbrough, MD

    • Family Medicine
    • 12 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1629367933
    Education & Certifications

    • WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY
    • Family Practice and Sports Medicine
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
    • Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Craig Yarbrough, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yarbrough is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Yarbrough has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Yarbrough has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Yarbrough works at Novant Health Maplewood Family Medicine in Winston Salem, NC. View the full address on Dr. Yarbrough’s profile.

    Dr. Yarbrough has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yarbrough.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yarbrough, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yarbrough appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

