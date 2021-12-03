Overview of Dr. Craigan Griffin, MD

Dr. Craigan Griffin, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Bend, OR. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from Loma Linda University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Charles Bend and St. Charles Redmond.



Dr. Griffin works at Bend Memorial Clinic in Bend, OR with other offices in Springfield, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Nerve Disorders, Migraine and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.