Dr. Griffin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Craigan Griffin, MD
Overview of Dr. Craigan Griffin, MD
Dr. Craigan Griffin, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Bend, OR. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from Loma Linda University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Charles Bend and St. Charles Redmond.
Dr. Griffin's Office Locations
Eastside Clinic1501 NE Medical Center Dr, Bend, OR 97701 Directions (541) 382-4900
Desert Bone and Joint Dba Desert Orthopedics1303 NE Cushing Dr Ste 100, Bend, OR 97701 Directions (541) 706-5777
Westside Clinic1080 Mount Bachelor Dr, Bend, OR 97702 Directions (541) 382-2811
Peter E. Palacio M.d. PC2450 NE Mary Rose Pl Ste 220, Bend, OR 97701 Directions (541) 706-5770
Thurston Medical Clinic147 S 52nd Pl, Springfield, OR 97478 Directions (541) 746-1166
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Charles Bend
- St. Charles Redmond
Great demeanor and assistance.
About Dr. Craigan Griffin, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1407839798
Education & Certifications
- Loma Linda University School Of Medicine
- Walla Walla University Washington
- Clinical Neurophysiology and Neurology
Dr. Griffin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Griffin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Griffin has seen patients for Peripheral Nerve Disorders, Migraine and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Griffin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Griffin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Griffin.
