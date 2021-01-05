Dr. Craige Brestel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brestel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Craige Brestel, MD
Dr. Craige Brestel, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Muskogee, OK. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Joan C Edwards School Of Medicine At Marshall University and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee.
Dr. Brestel's Office Locations
Muskogee Womens Clinic Inc3502 W Broadway St, Muskogee, OK 74401 Directions (918) 687-5477
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Care Network
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Oklahoma
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I had a surprisingly pleasant experience at Dr. Brestel's office from start to finish. I say surprising because who ever goes to the gyno expecting a pleasant time, right? :) It started when I was given an appt sooner than I thought thanks to a cancellation. Peggy in the office was awesome, both nurses were super sweet and very good at their jobs, and all covid precautions were on point. Dr. Brestel took time to read thru all my notes and do a thorough exam and answer all questions. This put me at ease as I was a first time patient of his with a weird unknown issue. Before I left I had lab orders and an appt for an outpatient procedure to hopefully help and find out what's happening. Oh and this was all on the day before NYE! Great doctor, great staff.
About Dr. Craige Brestel, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1497762280
Education & Certifications
- Reading Hospital Med Center
- Joan C Edwards School Of Medicine At Marshall University
Dr. Brestel has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brestel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brestel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brestel has seen patients for Pap Smear Abnormalities, Blood Disorders in Pregnancy and Excessive Menstrual Bleeding, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brestel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Brestel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brestel.
