Dr. Barnett III accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Crawford Barnett III, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Crawford Barnett III, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Cleveland, OH.
Dr. Barnett III works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Hillcrest Medical Office Building I6803 Mayfield Rd, Cleveland, OH 44124 Directions (440) 312-7246
-
2
Hillcrest Hospital6780 Mayfield Rd, Cleveland, OH 44124 Directions (440) 312-6100
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
- Hillcrest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Barnett III?
I may not know what my future holds....but I know my future is in the best of hands.
About Dr. Crawford Barnett III, MD
- Pain Medicine
- English
- 1720051014
Education & Certifications
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Barnett III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Barnett III works at
Dr. Barnett III has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Barnett III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Barnett III. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barnett III.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barnett III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barnett III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.