Dr. Crea Fusco, MD
Overview
Dr. Crea Fusco, MD is a Critical Care Surgery Specialist in Littleton, CO. They specialize in Critical Care Surgery, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Rush Medical College Of Rush University and is affiliated with Littleton Adventist Hospital.
Dr. Fusco works at
Locations
South Suburban Family Medicine7780 S Broadway Ste 250, Littleton, CO 80122 Directions (303) 795-3375Monday7:30am - 4:30pmTuesday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Littleton Adventist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Colorado Healthop
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Fusco was compassionate, candid, clarified options, made a clear recommendation and efficient.
About Dr. Crea Fusco, MD
- Critical Care Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1720234479
Education & Certifications
- J.H. Stroger Hospital Of Cook County
- Rush University Medical Center and Cook County Integrated Surgical Residency
- Rush Medical College Of Rush University
- Illinois Wesleyan university
