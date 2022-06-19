See All Critical Care Surgeons in Littleton, CO
Dr. Crea Fusco, MD

Critical Care Surgery
4.0 (12)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Crea Fusco, MD is a Critical Care Surgery Specialist in Littleton, CO. They specialize in Critical Care Surgery, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Rush Medical College Of Rush University and is affiliated with Littleton Adventist Hospital.

Dr. Fusco works at Premier Surgery in Littleton, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    South Suburban Family Medicine
    7780 S Broadway Ste 250, Littleton, CO 80122 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 795-3375
    Monday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Littleton Adventist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Abdominal Abscess Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abdominal Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
Acute Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Appendix Cancer Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Obstruction Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Breast Abscess Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Chronic Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Colonic Volvulus Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastroenterologic Cancer (Colon, Stomach, Esophageal, Liver) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Intussusception Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Liver Abscess Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Malignant Tumor Chevron Icon
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Perianal Abscess Chevron Icon
Perirectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Retroperitoneal Abscess Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Colorado Healthop
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Rocky Mountain Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jun 19, 2022
    Dr Fusco was compassionate, candid, clarified options, made a clear recommendation and efficient.
    Todd — Jun 19, 2022
    About Dr. Crea Fusco, MD

    Specialties
    • Critical Care Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1720234479
    Education & Certifications

    • J.H. Stroger Hospital Of Cook County
    Residency
    • Rush University Medical Center and Cook County Integrated Surgical Residency
    Medical Education
    • Rush Medical College Of Rush University
    Undergraduate School
    • Illinois Wesleyan university
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Crea Fusco, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fusco is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fusco has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Fusco. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fusco.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fusco, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fusco appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

