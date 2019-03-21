Dr. Creagh Milford, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Milford is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Creagh Milford, DO
Overview
Dr. Creagh Milford, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Waterford, MI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Troy.
Dr. Milford works at
Locations
-
1
Heart Care6889 Highland Rd, Waterford, MI 48327 Directions (248) 338-5608
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Milford?
he is 5 star to me first to suggest sleep apnea that saved my life
About Dr. Creagh Milford, DO
- Internal Medicine
- 49 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1215920764
Education & Certifications
- Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Milford accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Milford has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Milford works at
Dr. Milford speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Milford. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Milford.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Milford, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Milford appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.