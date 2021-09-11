Overview of Dr. Creed Mamikunian, MD

Dr. Creed Mamikunian, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Anchorage, AK. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine.



Dr. Mamikunian works at Creed Mamikunian, MD in Anchorage, AK. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.