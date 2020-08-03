Overview

Dr. Cregan Laborde, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Murfreesboro, TN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Louisiana State University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford.



Dr. Laborde works at Murfreesboro Medical Clinic in Murfreesboro, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.