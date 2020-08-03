Dr. Cregan Laborde, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Laborde is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cregan Laborde, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Cregan Laborde, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Murfreesboro, TN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Louisiana State University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford.
Locations
MMC Gastroenterology1272 Garrison Dr, Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Directions (615) 867-8070
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have Crohn's. Dr. Laborde has been my doctor for over 2 years. He explains things thoroughly and in terms that I can understand. He always discusses his thought process behind his decisions and gives well thought out reasons when I ask questions. If he is unsure if I'm aware of something, he asks before giving an explanation. He and his staff are friendly and very knowledgeable about their respective roles.
About Dr. Cregan Laborde, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1790929933
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt University Medical Center
- Chief Medical Resident, University Of Alabama At Birmingham
- Louisiana State University School of Medicine
- Vanderbilt University
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Laborde accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Laborde has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Laborde has seen patients for Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Laborde on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Laborde. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Laborde.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Laborde, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Laborde appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.