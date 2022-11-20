Overview of Dr. Cres Rodriguez, MD

Dr. Cres Rodriguez, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Central Del Este (UCE), Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Adventhealth Carrollwood and St. Joseph's Hospital.



Dr. Rodriguez works at WellMed at Carrollwood in Tampa, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.