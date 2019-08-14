Dr. Cresha Davis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Davis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cresha Davis, MD
Overview of Dr. Cresha Davis, MD
Dr. Cresha Davis, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Monroe, LA. They completed their residency with Children's Hospital of Michigan
Dr. Davis works at
Dr. Davis' Office Locations
Ochsner Lsu Health Shreveport - Monroe Medical Center4864 Jackson St, Monroe, LA 71202 Directions (318) 626-2482
- 2 1501 Kings Hwy Bldg A, Shreveport, LA 71103 Directions (318) 626-0000
Ochsner LSU Health1 Saint Mary Pl Ste 102, Shreveport, LA 71101 Directions (318) 626-2482
Hospital Affiliations
- Ochsner LSU Health - Monroe Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Davis has great bedside manners. She's beautiful inside and out. Very professional.
About Dr. Cresha Davis, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- English
Education & Certifications
- Children's Hospital of Michigan
- Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology and Sleep Medicine
Dr. Davis has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Davis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Davis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Davis works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Davis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Davis.
