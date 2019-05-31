Dr. Crispin Semakula, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Semakula is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Crispin Semakula, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Crispin Semakula, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Blaine, MN. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from HUBERT KAIRUKI MEMORIAL UNIVERSITY (HKMU) / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with North Memorial Health.
Dr. Semakula works at
Locations
Goodrich Pharmacy Blaine11855 Ulysses St NE, Blaine, MN 55434 Directions (763) 581-0555
Hospital Affiliations
- North Memorial Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Federal Employee Program (FEP)
- First Health
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- PreferredOne
- Ucare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Great doctor! highly skilled with Hashimoto/Hypothyroid.
About Dr. Crispin Semakula, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 22 years of experience
- English, French and Swahili
- 1538107214
Education & Certifications
- University Of Minnesota
- U Minn Hosp & Clins
- Muhimili Med Ctr
- HUBERT KAIRUKI MEMORIAL UNIVERSITY (HKMU) / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
