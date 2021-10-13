Dr. Thomas has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Crista Thomas, MD
Overview of Dr. Crista Thomas, MD
Dr. Crista Thomas, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Ascension St. John Medical Center.
Dr. Thomas works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Thomas' Office Locations
-
1
Tulsa Ob-gyn Associates2000 S Wheeling Ave Ste 800, Tulsa, OK 74104 Directions (918) 747-9641
-
2
Lakeside Physician Group11101 Hefner Pointe Dr Ste 204, Oklahoma City, OK 73120 Directions (405) 936-1000
-
3
St John Medical Center Inc1923 S Utica Ave, Tulsa, OK 74104 Directions (918) 747-9641
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. John Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Community Care Network
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Thomas?
I am so sad to be losing Dr. Thomas as she moves practices. She may have saved my life when she identified an easily correctable problem that no one else had tested for. She makes invasive procedures as painless as possible and is compassionate.
About Dr. Crista Thomas, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1245551308
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thomas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thomas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thomas works at
Dr. Thomas has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thomas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Thomas. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thomas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thomas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thomas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.