Overview of Dr. Crista Thomas, MD

Dr. Crista Thomas, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Ascension St. John Medical Center.



Dr. Thomas works at Tulsa OBGYN Associates, Inc. in Tulsa, OK with other offices in Oklahoma City, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.