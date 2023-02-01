Dr. Cristi Aitelli, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aitelli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cristi Aitelli, DO is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southwest Fort Worth.
Southwest Fort Worth6500 Harris Pkwy, Fort Worth, TX 76132 Directions (817) 263-2600Friday8:30am - 5:00pm
- Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southwest Fort Worth
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Normal 2 week visit lab work, visit with Dr. Aitelli and then treatment. We did review the MRIs and it showed that I had some fractures. She sent doctor to see if he could do Kioblasty
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Dr. Aitelli has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aitelli accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Aitelli has seen patients for Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma and Central Nervous System Lymphoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Aitelli on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
78 patients have reviewed Dr. Aitelli. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aitelli.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aitelli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aitelli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.