Dr. Dominguez has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cristian Dominguez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Cristian Dominguez, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center.
Dr. Dominguez works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Digestive Health Associates929 Gessner Rd Ste 1360, Houston, TX 77024 Directions (713) 242-3000
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dominguez?
He was very attentive and listened to all of my concerns.
About Dr. Cristian Dominguez, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1134482219
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dominguez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dominguez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dominguez works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Dominguez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dominguez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dominguez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dominguez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.