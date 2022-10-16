See All Neurologists in Toms River, NJ
Dr. Cristian Enescu, MD

Neurology
3.5 (23)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Cristian Enescu, MD

Dr. Cristian Enescu, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Toms River, NJ. They specialize in Neurology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Carol Davila Medical University and is affiliated with Community Medical Center.

Dr. Enescu works at COLTS NECK NEUROLOGY in Toms River, NJ with other offices in Manalapan, NJ and New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo, Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) and Autonomic Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Enescu's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Cristian Enescu, M.D.
    9 Hospital Dr Ste B4, Toms River, NJ 08755 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 557-6330
  2. 2
    Integrative Neurology
    50 Franklin Ln Ste 201, Manalapan, NJ 07726 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 557-6330
  3. 3
    Cristian Enescu, MD
    119 W 57th St Ste 1100, New York, NY 10019 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 557-6330
    Monday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 7:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
  • Community Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vertigo
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Autonomic Disorders
Vertigo
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Autonomic Disorders

Treatment frequency



Vertigo Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Addiction Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebral Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Movement Disorders Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Neurological Testing Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Residual ADHD Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Trichotillomania Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Careplus
    • CeltiCare Health
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • MAPFRE Life Insurance Company of Puerto Rico
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (8)
    About Dr. Cristian Enescu, MD

    • Neurology
    • 40 years of experience
    • English, Romanian and Spanish
    • 1518920925
    Education & Certifications

    • Ny Med College
    • Brookdale Hospital and Medical Center
    • Carol Davila Medical University
    • Gheorghe, Sincai, High School, Bucharest
    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.