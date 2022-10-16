Overview of Dr. Cristian Enescu, MD

Dr. Cristian Enescu, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Toms River, NJ. They specialize in Neurology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Carol Davila Medical University and is affiliated with Community Medical Center.



Dr. Enescu works at COLTS NECK NEUROLOGY in Toms River, NJ with other offices in Manalapan, NJ and New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo, Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) and Autonomic Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.