Dr. Cristian Enescu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Cristian Enescu, MD
Dr. Cristian Enescu, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Toms River, NJ. They specialize in Neurology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Carol Davila Medical University and is affiliated with Community Medical Center.
Dr. Enescu works at
Dr. Enescu's Office Locations
Cristian Enescu, M.D.9 Hospital Dr Ste B4, Toms River, NJ 08755 Directions (732) 557-6330
Integrative Neurology50 Franklin Ln Ste 201, Manalapan, NJ 07726 Directions (732) 557-6330
Cristian Enescu, MD119 W 57th St Ste 1100, New York, NY 10019 Directions (732) 557-6330Monday9:00am - 7:00pmTuesday9:00am - 7:00pmWednesday9:00am - 7:00pmThursday9:00am - 7:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Careplus
- CeltiCare Health
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MAPFRE Life Insurance Company of Puerto Rico
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Enescu?
To put it plainly, Dr. Enescu is not your typical doctor. If you're just looking for for a doctor who will prescribe medications and send you on your way he's probably not right for you. But if you see thru the endless bombardment of big pharma commercials and advertising, and would rather talk to a knowledgeable doctor who will prescribe those meds, if you want them, but would rather give you alternatives depending on your age and overall health, I highly recommend him. Concerning masks, he will wear one if you prefer, but you are not required to wear one. It is refreshing to go to a doctor who follows protocol but is not brainwashed by the CDC and their ever changing positions.
About Dr. Cristian Enescu, MD
- Neurology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Romanian and Spanish
- 1518920925
Education & Certifications
- Ny Med College
- Brookdale Hospital and Medical Center
- Carol Davila Medical University
- Gheorghe, Sincai, High School, Bucharest
