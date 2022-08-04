Dr. Cristian Vilcu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vilcu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cristian Vilcu, MD
Dr. Cristian Vilcu, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from FACULTY OF GENERAL MEDICINE FOR CRAIOVA and is affiliated with University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton.
Sinai Endocrinology Associates-Sinai2435 W Belvedere Ave Ste 21, Baltimore, MD 21215 Directions (410) 601-5961
- University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Excellent doctor! Takes time to listen and explain everything.
About Dr. Cristian Vilcu, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1932132479
- FACULTY OF GENERAL MEDICINE FOR CRAIOVA
Dr. Vilcu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vilcu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vilcu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vilcu has seen patients for Diabetes Type 2, Osteoporosis and Diabetes Type 1, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vilcu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Vilcu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vilcu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vilcu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vilcu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.