Overview

Dr. Cristian Vilcu, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from FACULTY OF GENERAL MEDICINE FOR CRAIOVA and is affiliated with University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton.



Dr. Vilcu works at Sinai Endocrinology Associates Sinai in Baltimore, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 2, Osteoporosis and Diabetes Type 1 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.