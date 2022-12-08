Dr. Cristiana Scridon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scridon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cristiana Scridon, MD
Dr. Cristiana Scridon, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Vero Beach, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Iuliu Hatieganu University of Medicine and Pharmacy Cluj-Napoca and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital.
Scridon Cardiology1300 36th St Ste D, Vero Beach, FL 32960 Directions (772) 226-7380Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Was highly recommend by my Primary Care Dr! Spoke to the office manager Jane to schedule appointment she was amazing working with a Doctor who puts patients first with flexibility to extend her days or work during Lunch time. Being in Pharma for 25 years this is the type of doctor and staff you want that go the extra mile for patients. In medicine today little things like this mean a lot when doctor and staff go the extra mile. Thank you from me and all the patients you treat.
- Cardiology
- 32 years of experience
- English, French and Romanian
- 1356399851
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic Florida, Weston, Fl
- Danbury Hospital, Yale School Of Medicine
- Iuliu Hatieganu University of Medicine and Pharmacy Cluj-Napoca
