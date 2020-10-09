See All Nephrologists in South Miami, FL
Dr. Cristiane Carvalho, MD

Nephrology
4.2 (13)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Cristiane Carvalho, MD

Dr. Cristiane Carvalho, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in South Miami, FL. They graduated from Universidade Estadual De Londrina Parana and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital, Homestead Hospital, Uhealth Tower and West Kendall Baptist Hospital.

Dr. Carvalho works at Miami Kidney Group in South Miami, FL with other offices in Homestead, FL, Miami, FL and Cutler Bay, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperkalemia, Mineral Metabolism Disorders and Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Carvalho's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Miami Kidney Group
    7900 SW 57th Ave Ste 21, South Miami, FL 33143 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 662-3984
  2. 2
    Homestead Office
    99 NE 8th St, Homestead, FL 33030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 662-3984
  3. 3
    West Kendall Office
    16740 SW 88th St, Miami, FL 33196 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 662-3984
  4. 4
    Marlin's Ballpark Office
    1402 NW 7th St, Miami, FL 33125 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 662-3984
  5. 5
    Cutler Bay Office
    18942 S Dixie Hwy, Cutler Bay, FL 33157 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 662-3984

Admitting Hospitals

  • Doctors Hospital
  • Homestead Hospital
  • Uhealth Tower
  • West Kendall Baptist Hospital

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Polycystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Cryoglobulinemia Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Related Services Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hepatorenal Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Osteodystrophy Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Small Kidney Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Careplus
    • CeltiCare Health
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
    • EmblemHealth
    • Humana
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Oct 09, 2020
    Dr. Carvahlo has treated my CKD for the past couple years. I have never had any issues with her or her office staff. Very reliable competent and caring. I have ended up in many hospitals do to complications. I have called to let her know where I was. She has worked with all the doctors directly even though she was not affiliated to the hospital. She has spoken to the drs. explaining my medical history and concerns. She is truly the best I’ve had throughout the course of this horrible disease. She has prescribed and removed medications when they where not helping me. I would recommend her and trust her with my life. I.L
    Ish. L — Oct 09, 2020
    About Dr. Cristiane Carvalho, MD

    Nephrology
    English, Creole, Portuguese and Spanish
    1396919635
    Education & Certifications

    UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    University of Miami Hospital
    Universidade Estadual De Londrina Parana
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Cristiane Carvalho, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carvalho is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Carvalho has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Carvalho has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Carvalho has seen patients for Hyperkalemia, Mineral Metabolism Disorders and Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Carvalho on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Carvalho. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carvalho.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carvalho, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carvalho appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

