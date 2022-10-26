Dr. Cristiano Oliveira, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Oliveira is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cristiano Oliveira, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Cristiano Oliveira, MD is a Neuro-Ophthalmology Specialist in New York, NY.
Dr. Oliveira works at
Weill Cornell Medicine Ophthalmology1305 York Avenue 11th Floor, New York, NY 10021
Weill Cornell Medicine Ophthalmology36 Worth Street, New York, NY 10013
Hospital Affiliations
NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Medicare
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- SelectCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- VNS Choice
- WellCare
He's an amazing doctor but his receptionist Sasha is extremely unprofessional and rude
Neuro-Ophthalmology
English, Portuguese
NPI: 1841485364
Dr. Oliveira has seen patients for Visual Field Defects, Optic Neuritis and Heterophoria
