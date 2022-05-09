Dr. Cristin Bruns, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bruns is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cristin Bruns, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Cristin Bruns, MD
Dr. Cristin Bruns, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from St Louis U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Hillcrest Medical Center.
Dr. Bruns works at
Dr. Bruns' Office Locations
-
1
Hillcrest Medical Center South Point Mri9228 S Mingo Rd, Tulsa, OK 74133 Directions (918) 592-0999
-
2
Oklahoma Heart Institute1265 S Utica Ave Ste 300, Tulsa, OK 74104 Directions (918) 592-0999
Hospital Affiliations
- Hillcrest Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bruns?
Doctor Bruns is a doctor that I would recommend to anyone. She is very knowledgeable and I feel very confident and I appreciate her honesty about the situation. I also appreciate the time she takes to explain things if they need to be explained.
About Dr. Cristin Bruns, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1053364224
Education & Certifications
- Univ Of Wis
- Univ Of Wis
- St Louis U, School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bruns has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bruns accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bruns has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bruns works at
Dr. Bruns has seen patients for Diabetes Counseling, Thyroid Goiter and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bruns on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Bruns. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bruns.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bruns, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bruns appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.