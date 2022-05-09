Overview of Dr. Cristin Bruns, MD

Dr. Cristin Bruns, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from St Louis U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Hillcrest Medical Center.



Dr. Bruns works at Oklahoma Heart Institute in Tulsa, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Counseling, Thyroid Goiter and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.