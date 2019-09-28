See All Ophthalmologists in Morristown, NJ
Dr. Cristin Subramaniam, MD

Ophthalmology
3.9 (7)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Cristin Subramaniam, MD

Dr. Cristin Subramaniam, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Morristown, NJ. They completed their residency with Medical College of Wisconsin (Milwaukee)

Dr. Subramaniam works at Morristown Ophthalmology Associates in Morristown, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Stye, Chalazion and Blepharitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Subramaniam's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Morristown Ophthalmology Associates, PA
    131 Madison Ave Ste 130, Morristown, NJ 07960 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 267-1113
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
  • Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center
  • Hackensack Meridian Old Bridge Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Stye
Chalazion
Blepharitis
Stye
Chalazion
Blepharitis

Stye Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stye
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Drusen
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Floaters
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Color Blindness Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Fitting Services Chevron Icon
Cornea Surgery Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Diplopia
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Duane Retraction Syndrome Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Lesion of Cornea Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eye Injuries Chevron Icon
Eye Procedure Chevron Icon
Eye Surgery Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eye Trauma Chevron Icon
Eyelid Growth Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Intraocular Lens Implant Surgery Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Laser Surgery Chevron Icon
Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Pterygium Surgery Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Strabismus Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
YAG Laser Capsulotomy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Sep 28, 2019
    Given the obvious reluctance and apprehension a patient endures while preparing for cateract surgery, Dr. Subramaniam wears her confidence and skill on her sleeves. You will not encounter a more skilled, competent and compassionate physician. I have nothing but oraise for this exceptional doctor and human being. Frederick T. Martens
    Frederick T. Martens — Sep 28, 2019
    Photo: Dr. Cristin Subramaniam, MD
    About Dr. Cristin Subramaniam, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1295978278
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Medical College of Wisconsin (Milwaukee)
    Internship
    • University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (Pennsylvania)
    Undergraduate School
    • Northwestern
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Subramaniam has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Subramaniam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Subramaniam works at Morristown Ophthalmology Associates in Morristown, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Subramaniam’s profile.

    Dr. Subramaniam has seen patients for Stye, Chalazion and Blepharitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Subramaniam on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Subramaniam. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Subramaniam.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Subramaniam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Subramaniam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

