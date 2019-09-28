Dr. Subramaniam has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cristin Subramaniam, MD
Overview of Dr. Cristin Subramaniam, MD
Dr. Cristin Subramaniam, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Morristown, NJ. They completed their residency with Medical College of Wisconsin (Milwaukee)
Dr. Subramaniam's Office Locations
Morristown Ophthalmology Associates, PA131 Madison Ave Ste 130, Morristown, NJ 07960 Directions (973) 267-1113Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 6:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Old Bridge Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Given the obvious reluctance and apprehension a patient endures while preparing for cateract surgery, Dr. Subramaniam wears her confidence and skill on her sleeves. You will not encounter a more skilled, competent and compassionate physician. I have nothing but oraise for this exceptional doctor and human being. Frederick T. Martens
About Dr. Cristin Subramaniam, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1295978278
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Wisconsin (Milwaukee)
- University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (Pennsylvania)
- Northwestern
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Subramaniam works at
