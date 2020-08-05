Overview of Dr. Cristina Alfieri, MD

Dr. Cristina Alfieri, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Detroit, MI.



Dr. Alfieri works at Hutzel Womens Health Specialists in Detroit, MI with other offices in Warren, MI and Hamtramck, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Blood Disorders in Pregnancy, Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy and Childbirth and Postpartum along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.