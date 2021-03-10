Overview

Dr. Cristina Bartis, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They completed their fellowship with University of Illinois College of Medicine



Dr. Bartis works at Texas Pain Institute in Fort Worth, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Chronic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.