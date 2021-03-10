Dr. Cristina Bartis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bartis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cristina Bartis, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Cristina Bartis, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They completed their fellowship with University of Illinois College of Medicine
Dr. Bartis works at
Locations
-
1
Texas Pain Institute - Fort Worth1000 Lipscomb St Ste 110, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (817) 348-8600Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bartis?
Yes she is a real sweet lady I would recommend her as a good pain management Dr
About Dr. Cristina Bartis, MD
- Pain Medicine
- English, Spanish
- 1043422587
Education & Certifications
- University of Illinois College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bartis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bartis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bartis works at
Dr. Bartis has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Chronic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bartis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bartis speaks Spanish.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Bartis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bartis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bartis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bartis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.