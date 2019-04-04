Overview

Dr. Cristina Boccalandro, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from Universidad Central De Venezuela--Luis Razetti, Escuela De Medicine Luis Razetti and is affiliated with CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center and Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center.



Dr. Boccalandro works at Texas Endocrinology Group in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Diabetes Type 2 and Vitamin D Deficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.