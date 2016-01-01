Overview of Dr. Cristina Brunet, MD

Dr. Cristina Brunet, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in North Haven, CT. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from Yale University and is affiliated with Greenwich Hospital, Lawrence and Memorial Hospital and Yale New Haven Hospital.



Dr. Brunet works at Yale Interventional Immunology Center in North Haven, CT with other offices in Old Saybrook, CT and New Haven, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.