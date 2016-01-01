Dr. Cristina Cabret-Aymat, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cabret-Aymat is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cristina Cabret-Aymat, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Cristina Cabret-Aymat, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Covington, LA. They specialize in Neurology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MEDICAL SCIENCES CAMPUS and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital.
Ochsner Health Center - Covington1000 Ochsner Blvd., Covington, LA 70433 Directions
- Saint Tammany Parish Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MEDICAL SCIENCES CAMPUS
Dr. Cabret-Aymat accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Cabret-Aymat using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Cabret-Aymat has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cabret-Aymat has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cabret-Aymat on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Cabret-Aymat has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cabret-Aymat.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cabret-Aymat, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cabret-Aymat appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.