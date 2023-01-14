See All Dermatologists in New Lenox, IL
Dr. Cristina Camara, MD

Dermatology
4.7 (173)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Cristina Camara, MD is a Dermatologist in New Lenox, IL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University Of The Philippines Health Science Center and is affiliated with Edward Hospital - Main Campus.

Dr. Camara works at Premier Dermatology - New Lenox in New Lenox, IL with other offices in Crest Hill, IL and Morris, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Dermatitis and Folliculitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Premier Dermatology - New Lenox
    1890 Silver Cross Blvd Ste 505, New Lenox, IL 60451 (815) 310-5284
  2. 2
    Premier Dermatology - Crest Hill
    2051 Plainfield Rd, Crest Hill, IL 60403 (815) 310-5286
  3. 3
    Premier Dermatology - Morris
    1600 W Us Route 6, Morris, IL 60450 (815) 283-5013

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Edward Hospital - Main Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Dermatitis
Folliculitis
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Dermatitis
Folliculitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Acne Surgery Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Biopsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Biopsy
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Dandruff Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dandruff
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Erythema Multiforme Chevron Icon
Facial Peel Chevron Icon
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Removal Chevron Icon
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP) Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Mole Removal Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pemphigus Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Allergy Chevron Icon
Skin Biopsy Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Removal Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Skin Surgery Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sunburn
Wart Removal Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
    Accepted Insurance Plans:

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Missouri
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Guardian
    • HAP Insurance
    • Health Net
    • HealthLink
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • Medico
    • Meritain Health
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • NGS CoreSource
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Pekin Insurance
    • Pipefitters
    • Principal Life
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Thrivent Financial
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia
    • Wisconsin Physicians Service
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 173 ratings
    Patient Ratings (173)
    5 Star
    (157)
    4 Star
    (5)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Jan 14, 2023
    Dr Camera is very friendly, very knowledgeable, willing to take the time with her patients addressing their concerns. Provides answers to their concerns in layman’s terms. Dr Camera is highly recommended by myself a retired RN.
    Roxanne Reicher — Jan 14, 2023
    About Dr. Cristina Camara, MD

    Specialties
    Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    32 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    English, Spanish and Tagalog
    NPI Number
    1790779270
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    University of Illinois at Chicago
    Internship
    University of Illinois at Chicago
    Medical Education
    University Of The Philippines Health Science Center
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Cristina Camara, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Camara is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Camara has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Camara has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Camara has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Dermatitis and Folliculitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Camara on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    173 patients have reviewed Dr. Camara. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Camara.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Camara, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Camara appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

