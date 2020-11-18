See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Toms River, NJ
Dr. Cristina Ciorlian, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
3.8 (16)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Cristina Ciorlian, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Toms River, NJ. They graduated from FACULTY OF GENERAL MEDICINE FOR CRAIOVA and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Pascack Valley Medical Center and Jersey City Medical Center.

Dr. Ciorlian works at Hackensack Meridian Medical Group - Endocrinology in Toms River, NJ with other offices in Paramus, NJ and Montvale, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroid Goiter and Vitamin D Deficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Hackensack Meridian Medical Group - Endocrinology
    40 Bey Lea Rd Bldg 202, Toms River, NJ 08753 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 800-7650
    Bergen Medical Associates
    1 W Ridgewood Ave Ste 211, Paramus, NJ 07652 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 251-2323
    Bergen Medical Associates
    305 W Grand Ave Ste 200, Montvale, NJ 07645 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 391-0071

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center
  • Hackensack Meridian Health Pascack Valley Medical Center
  • Jersey City Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Thyroid Goiter
Vitamin D Deficiency
Hypothyroidism
Thyroid Goiter
Vitamin D Deficiency
Hypothyroidism

Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
Dexamethasone Suppression Test Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Evaluation Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Water Deprivation Test Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenal Incidentaloma Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Congenital Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Cushing's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hyperchylomicronemia Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Subacute Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
Turner Syndrome Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    About Dr. Cristina Ciorlian, MD

    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    • English, French and Romanian
    • 1730160862
    Education & Certifications

    • Allegheny U/Hahneman McP
    • Jersey Shore Mc
    • Jersey Shore University Medical Center
    • FACULTY OF GENERAL MEDICINE FOR CRAIOVA
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ciorlian has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ciorlian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ciorlian has seen patients for Thyroid Goiter and Vitamin D Deficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ciorlian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Ciorlian. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ciorlian.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ciorlian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ciorlian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

