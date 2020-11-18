Dr. Ciorlian has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cristina Ciorlian, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Cristina Ciorlian, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Toms River, NJ. They graduated from FACULTY OF GENERAL MEDICINE FOR CRAIOVA and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Pascack Valley Medical Center and Jersey City Medical Center.
Hackensack Meridian Medical Group - Endocrinology40 Bey Lea Rd Bldg 202, Toms River, NJ 08753 Directions (732) 800-7650
Bergen Medical Associates1 W Ridgewood Ave Ste 211, Paramus, NJ 07652 Directions (201) 251-2323
Bergen Medical Associates305 W Grand Ave Ste 200, Montvale, NJ 07645 Directions (201) 391-0071
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Health Pascack Valley Medical Center
- Jersey City Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
She was extremely clear, very good at explaining my condition and treatments. She explained the importance and risks of certain aspects of my disease. She answered questions clearly. She was patient and kind. I wish all my doctors were exactly like her.
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English, French and Romanian
- 1730160862
- Allegheny U/Hahneman McP
- Jersey Shore Mc
- Jersey Shore University Medical Center
- FACULTY OF GENERAL MEDICINE FOR CRAIOVA
Dr. Ciorlian accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ciorlian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ciorlian has seen patients for Thyroid Goiter and Vitamin D Deficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ciorlian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ciorlian speaks French and Romanian.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Ciorlian. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ciorlian.
