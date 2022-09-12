See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Lady Lake, FL
Dr. Cristina Cortes, MD

Internal Medicine
5.0 (33)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Cristina Cortes, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lady Lake, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Central University of Este (Uce) / School of Medicine.

Dr. Cortes works at NOVU Dermatology in Lady Lake, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    NOVU Dermatology
    929 N US Highway 441 Ste 603, Lady Lake, FL 32159 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 775-3565
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bronchitis
Cough
Animal Allergies
Bronchitis
Cough
Animal Allergies

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Bronchitis
Cough
Animal Allergies
Acidosis
Acne
Actinic Keratosis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
ADHD and-or ADD
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Anxiety
Arthritis
Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Atrophic Vaginitis
Back Pain
Bladder Infection
Chest Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Coccygeal Pain
Constipation
Coronary Atherosclerosis
Depression
Depressive Disorders
Dermatitis
Dermatological Disorders
Diabetes
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diarrhea
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Dry Skin
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Earwax Buildup
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastrointestinal Diseases
Gout
Hair Loss
Headache
Heart Disease
Heartburn
Hemorrhoids
Hidradenitis
High Cholesterol
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypothyroidism
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
Joint Pain
Lipid Disorders
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Low Back Pain
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Migraine
Obesity
Obesity Counseling
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Outer Ear Infection
Overweight
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Perimenopause
Physical Exams for Sports, School and Summer Camp
Pollen Allergy
Proteinuria
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Raynaud's Disease
Sinusitis
Skin Diseases
Sleep Apnea
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Swimmer's Ear
Symptomatic Menopause
Thyroid Disease
Tobacco Use Disorder
Urinary Disorders
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Weight Loss
    • Aetna
    • Allegiance Health Plans
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Florida, Inc. d/b/a Florida Blue
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Florida Blue
    • Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • Tricare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 33 ratings
    Patient Ratings (33)
    5 Star
    (33)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Cortes?

    Sep 12, 2022
    Dr Cortes listens and responds to all questions and most importantly follows up on test results, follow up visits, etc. I am 75 years old and very fortunate to have found her and plan on more of the same!!
    James Bauer — Sep 12, 2022
    About Dr. Cristina Cortes, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 23 years of experience
    • English, Italian and Spanish
    • 1821106790
    Education & Certifications

    • Mount Sinai Medical Center
    • Mount Sinai Med Cntr
    • Central University of Este (Uce) / School of Medicine
