Overview

Dr. Cristina Cortes, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lady Lake, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Central University of Este (Uce) / School of Medicine.



Dr. Cortes works at NOVU Dermatology in Lady Lake, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.