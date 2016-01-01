Dr. Cotronei accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cristina Cotronei, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Cristina Cotronei, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Ypsilanti, MI. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MILANO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Children's Hospital Of Michigan.
Dr. Cotronei works at
Locations
Advanced Asthma Allergy & Immunology Care PC4870 W Clark Rd Ste 202, Ypsilanti, MI 48197 Directions (734) 434-5430
Detroit Medical Center3950 Beaubien St, Detroit, MI 48201 Directions (313) 832-8550
- 3 400 Mack Ave Ste 1, Detroit, MI 48201 Directions (313) 448-9600
Hospital Affiliations
- Children's Hospital Of Michigan
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Cristina Cotronei, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- English, French
- 1275550287
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MILANO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
- Allergy & Immunology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cotronei has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Cotronei works at
Dr. Cotronei has seen patients for Pollen Allergy, Animal Allergies and Allergic Rhinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cotronei on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Cotronei speaks French.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Cotronei. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4.
