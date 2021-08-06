Dr. Cristina Dumitru, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dumitru is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cristina Dumitru, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Cristina Dumitru, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Sch Med Cluj Romania and is affiliated with CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center and Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital.
Dr. Dumitru works at
Locations
-
1
Houston Thyroid and Endocrine Specialists6624 Fannin St Ste 2260, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 795-0770
-
2
Katy Office - Houston Thyroid and Endocrine23920 Katy Fwy Ste 500, Katy, TX 77494 Directions (713) 795-0770
-
3
Katy Office18300 Katy Fwy Ste 225, Houston, TX 77094 Directions (713) 795-0770
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Network
- Connecticare
- Health Net
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dumitru?
Dr Dumitru is a wonderful professional and a compassionate doctor. She truly listens and truly cares about patient's concerns. Excellent.
About Dr. Cristina Dumitru, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 19 years of experience
- English, Romanian and Spanish
- 1528215977
Education & Certifications
- Clinical Fellowship in Endocrinology, Diabetes and Metabolism
- Norwalk Hosp-Yale U
- Norwalk Hospital, CT
- Sch Med Cluj Romania
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dumitru has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dumitru accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dumitru has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dumitru works at
Dr. Dumitru speaks Romanian and Spanish.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Dumitru. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dumitru.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dumitru, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dumitru appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.