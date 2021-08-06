Overview

Dr. Cristina Dumitru, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Sch Med Cluj Romania and is affiliated with CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center and Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital.



Dr. Dumitru works at Houston Thyroid and Endocrine Specialists in Houston, TX with other offices in Katy, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.