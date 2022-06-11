Dr. Cristina Larrazaleta Fajardo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Larrazaleta Fajardo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cristina Larrazaleta Fajardo, MD
Overview of Dr. Cristina Larrazaleta Fajardo, MD
Dr. Cristina Larrazaleta Fajardo, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Fort Myers, FL.
Dr. Larrazaleta Fajardo's Office Locations
Lpg Memory Care12600 Creekside Ln Ste 7, Fort Myers, FL 33919 Directions (239) 343-9220
- 2 12699 Creekside Ln Ste 7, Fort Myers, FL 33919 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Coral Hospital
- Lee Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
About Dr. Cristina Larrazaleta Fajardo, MD
- Geriatric Medicine
- English
- Geriatric Medicine and Internal Medicine
Dr. Larrazaleta Fajardo has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Larrazaleta Fajardo accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Larrazaleta Fajardo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Larrazaleta Fajardo has seen patients for Vitamin D Deficiency, Vitamin B Deficiency and Diabetes Type 2, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Larrazaleta Fajardo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Larrazaleta Fajardo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Larrazaleta Fajardo.
