Dr. Cristina Ferrone, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Baystate Medical Center, Brigham And Women's Hospital, Massachusetts General Hospital and Wentworth-Douglass Hospital.



Dr. Ferrone works at MASSACHUSETTS GENERAL HOSPITAL GENERAL SURGERY in Boston, MA with other offices in Waltham, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer, Liver Cancer and Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.