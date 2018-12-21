Dr. Cristina Ferrone, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ferrone is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cristina Ferrone, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Cristina Ferrone, MD
Dr. Cristina Ferrone, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Baystate Medical Center, Brigham And Women's Hospital, Massachusetts General Hospital and Wentworth-Douglass Hospital.
Dr. Ferrone works at
Dr. Ferrone's Office Locations
-
1
Massachusetts General Hospital15 Parkman St, Boston, MA 02114 Directions (617) 643-6189
-
2
Massachusetts General Physicians Organization Inc52 Second Ave, Waltham, MA 02451 Directions (781) 487-6100
Hospital Affiliations
- Baystate Medical Center
- Brigham And Women's Hospital
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Wentworth-Douglass Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ferrone?
Dr. Ferrone removed the left lobe of my liver laparoscopically in a lengthy surgery. I had no complications and recovered in an exptraordinarily quick timeframe. Dr. Ferrone was calm and reassuring in helping me deal with my high level of anxiety pre-surgery. It was unbelievable how easy it all turned out to be and how completely successful my outcome was.
About Dr. Cristina Ferrone, MD
- General Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English, German
- 1316053192
Education & Certifications
- WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ferrone has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ferrone accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ferrone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ferrone works at
Dr. Ferrone has seen patients for Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer, Liver Cancer and Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ferrone on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ferrone speaks German.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Ferrone. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ferrone.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ferrone, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ferrone appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.