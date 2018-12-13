Overview of Dr. Cristina Garcia, MD

Dr. Cristina Garcia, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in New Smyrna Beach, FL. They graduated from Universidad Central Del Este (UCE), Facultad De Medicina.



Dr. Garcia works at Borland Groover Clinic in New Smyrna Beach, FL with other offices in Port Orange, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.