Dr. Cristina Gherghe, MD
Overview of Dr. Cristina Gherghe, MD
Dr. Cristina Gherghe, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Greensboro, NC.
Dr. Gherghe's Office Locations
Carolina Neurosurgery PA301 E Wendover Ave Ste 211, Greensboro, NC 27401 Directions (336) 832-3088
Hospital Affiliations
- The Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Gherghe's understanding, knowledge, and bedside manner was outstanding! She is so sweet!
About Dr. Cristina Gherghe, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1164629432
Education & Certifications
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gherghe has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gherghe accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gherghe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gherghe has seen patients for Osteoporosis and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gherghe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Gherghe. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gherghe.
